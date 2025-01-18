Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 44,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 47,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.