Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) was down 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 243,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 171,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aston Bay Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

