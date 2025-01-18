Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 243,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 171,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Aston Bay Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

