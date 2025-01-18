Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 243,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 171,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

