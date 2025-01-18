Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 243,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 171,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Aston Bay Trading Up 9.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
Aston Bay Company Profile
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
