Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.70. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 172,511 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
