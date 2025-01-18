Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.70. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 172,511 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATHOF

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

About Athabasca Oil

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.