Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

ATLCZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

