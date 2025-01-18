Atwater Malick LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 81,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

