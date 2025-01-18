AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AUO Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $4.18 on Friday. AUO has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Get AUO alerts:

About AUO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.