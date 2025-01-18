Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile
