Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.