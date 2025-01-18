Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 14,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Avant Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

