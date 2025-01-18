Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,791,000 after buying an additional 739,667 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,634.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

