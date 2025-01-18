Avanza Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 54,094 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $83.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

