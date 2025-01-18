Avanza Fonder AB Buys Shares of 100,894 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 282,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in Truist Financial by 523.4% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 65,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

