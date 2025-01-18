Avanza Fonder AB Invests $3.36 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $953,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6,702.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $373.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $491.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

