Avanza Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,934,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 803,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

