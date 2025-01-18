Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.24. 663,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,452,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.