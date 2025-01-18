B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,857,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

