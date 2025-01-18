B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2025

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,857,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.