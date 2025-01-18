B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.36.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.