B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.