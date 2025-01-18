B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 454 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $626.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.47 and its 200-day moving average is $528.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.07 and a 12 month high of $627.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

