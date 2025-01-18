Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,079,100 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 2,398,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,791.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.24.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.