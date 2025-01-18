Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,079,100 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 2,398,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,791.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.24.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

