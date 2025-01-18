Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Financial

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAC. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.