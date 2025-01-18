Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $51.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
