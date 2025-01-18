BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BayFirst Financial Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.40.
BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BayFirst Financial
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.