BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.40.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BayFirst Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BayFirst Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BAFN Free Report ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of BayFirst Financial worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

