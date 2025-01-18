Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 21.4% – Time to Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 609,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 285,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

