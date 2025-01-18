Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 331.4 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

