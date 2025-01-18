BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,384,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 31,338,531 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $985.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.