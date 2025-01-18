Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 783 shares.The stock last traded at $1,043.00 and had previously closed at $1,059.00.
Biglari Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $970.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.32.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.