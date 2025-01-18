BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 30.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

