BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
BIOLASE Stock Up 1.2 %
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
