BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Stock Up 1.2 %

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $290,640.90, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.