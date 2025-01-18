Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Update

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,650,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 15,840,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,196,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,912. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 89.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 283,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

