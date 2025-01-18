Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as high as C$6.75. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 19,132 shares.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$550.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.