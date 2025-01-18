Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,947,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 5,872,211 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $22.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

