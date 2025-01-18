Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $511,400.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,114,929.96. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $110.05 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $121.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

