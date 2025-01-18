BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 2,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $2.25.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

