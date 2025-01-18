Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Borealis Foods Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BRLS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Borealis Foods has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

