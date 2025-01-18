Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 23,939 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

