Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 2,736,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 1,043,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

