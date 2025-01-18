Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

