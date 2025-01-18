Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,762,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after buying an additional 324,887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $214.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

