Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,640,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

