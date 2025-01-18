Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and traded as low as $31.39. Britvic shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

Britvic Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

