Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 8,221 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $176,751.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,878,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,877,150.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $453,986.30.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 23,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $559,590.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 53,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,296,840.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.63. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Stephens raised STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

