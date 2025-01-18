Brooklyn Investment Group Has $465,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $522.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.68 and a 200-day moving average of $546.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.