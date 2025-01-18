Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 155.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

