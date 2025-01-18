Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 53 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 318,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,004,000 after purchasing an additional 127,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

IBM opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.31.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.