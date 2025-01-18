BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 5,746,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BT Group

BT Group Stock Performance

About BT Group

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

(Get Free Report)

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.