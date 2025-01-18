Burney Co. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

