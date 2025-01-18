Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 4,586 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.43. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $112.74 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.